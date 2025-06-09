Bank of America Corp DE Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unisys were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Unisys by 985.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

