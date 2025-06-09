Bank of America Corp DE Has $843,000 Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Open Lending by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Open Lending by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 295,395 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, CEO Jessica E. Buss bought 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,640.78. This trade represents a 38.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

