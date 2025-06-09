Bank of America Corp DE Has $844,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 21.7%

Shares of DFIS opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

