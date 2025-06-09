Bank of America Corp DE Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.3%

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.29%.

GCMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.