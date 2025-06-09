Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 707 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of INBK stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $205.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.96%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.