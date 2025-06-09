Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,452,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 813,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 141,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 412,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $49,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,946.58. This represents a 1.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,440. The trade was a 2.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,705 shares of company stock valued at $240,769. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $26.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $33.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

