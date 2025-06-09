Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 681,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Saul Centers by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $93,713.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,221,928.34. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,210 shares of company stock worth $341,786. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $830.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

