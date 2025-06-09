Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URGN. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,149,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $14,608,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 219,344 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of URGN opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

