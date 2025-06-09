Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Xencor were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xencor news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

