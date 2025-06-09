Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,616.78. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arjun Goyal acquired 44,939 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $550,053.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,053.36. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,442 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

