Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,729 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,810,000.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

