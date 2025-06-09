Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,441 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,350,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA FXE opened at $105.18 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

