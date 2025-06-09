Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,770 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $10.78 on Monday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

