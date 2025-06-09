Bank of America Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $370.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $309.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 19.8%

Shares of LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

