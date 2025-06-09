Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $40.55 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.02.

Apple Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $203.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.