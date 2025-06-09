Best Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 7th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Constellation Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas and renewables. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to commodity price swings, geopolitical shifts and regulatory policies that drive the energy sector. Energy stocks span traditional oil and gas firms, pipeline and utility operators as well as companies focused on wind, solar and other clean-energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,690,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $333.62. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,998,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. 15,465,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.80. 3,732,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average of $255.71. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $487.06. 2,099,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

