Best Industrial Stocks To Consider – June 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies primarily engaged in the production and distribution of goods used in manufacturing, construction, transportation, aerospace, defense and other heavy‐industry activities. They include producers of machinery, equipment, tools, building materials and related services. Because demand for these goods tends to rise and fall with broader economic activity, industrial stocks are often considered cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.14. The company had a trading volume of 163,425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,690,029. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $333.62. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,721. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,687,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,587,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28.

