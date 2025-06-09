Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $220.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130,921 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,498,000 after purchasing an additional 164,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

