Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 734,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,109 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.