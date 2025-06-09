Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

BLDE stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.