BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLC stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

