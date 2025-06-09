Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $103.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

