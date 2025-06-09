Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 2,244.29

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,244.29 ($30.38).
Several research firms have recently commented on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.76) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.49) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
