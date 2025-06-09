Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 2,244.29

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,244.29 ($30.38).

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.76) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.49) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, March 28th.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,895.50 ($25.66) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,278 ($17.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,239 ($30.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.38. The firm has a market cap of £23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

