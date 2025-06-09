Brokerages Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $48.71

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Robert Half has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Robert Half by 37,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

