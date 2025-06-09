Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 106,880 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,680,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

BEPC opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

