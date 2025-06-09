California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.