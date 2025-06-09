CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396 shares of company stock valued at $685,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

