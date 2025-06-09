Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 32,243 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,243 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.