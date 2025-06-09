CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price target on shares of CF Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.42. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.