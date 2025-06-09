Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

