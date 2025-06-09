Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 130,349 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 232.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PEDEVCO were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on PED shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

