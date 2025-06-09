Citadel Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This is a boost from Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

