Citadel Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astrotech were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Astrotech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.25. Astrotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

About Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 3,198.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%.

(Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.