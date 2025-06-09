Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

