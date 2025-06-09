Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastech Digital by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $6.51 on Monday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

