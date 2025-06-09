Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.18 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

