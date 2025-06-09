Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

