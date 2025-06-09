Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,201 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

