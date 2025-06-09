Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEGA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

PEGA opened at $102.46 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $49,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,234,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.