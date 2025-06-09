CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 207.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.