CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CXW opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,597.61. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $1,611,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,375.68. This trade represents a 26.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.