Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Holdings Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cricut by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,698,523.23. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 425,009 shares of company stock worth $2,573,894 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

