Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crown has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 161.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

