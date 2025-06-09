Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 5,379 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

