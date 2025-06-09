Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 134,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $14.36 on Monday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.01.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

