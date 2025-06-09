Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 825,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

