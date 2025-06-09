Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 228.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,476,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,616,000 after purchasing an additional 625,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,823,054.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,969 shares in the company, valued at $24,883,297.96. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 728,776 shares of company stock valued at $78,705,625. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 239.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.