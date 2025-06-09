Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded by Melius Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7%

Deere & Company stock opened at $519.62 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.