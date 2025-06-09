DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:DBRG opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 363.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,901 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,627 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,029 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,029,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 567,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,692,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

