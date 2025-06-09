Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $1,125,300.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7%

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,194,000 after purchasing an additional 502,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,946,000 after purchasing an additional 444,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 241,160.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 429,265 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

